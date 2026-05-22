Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Rosenblatt Securities Analyst Says

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $500.00 to $534.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPOT. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $525.00 to $430.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $647.08.

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Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $490.66 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The stock's 50-day moving average is $479.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.90. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.72, for a total transaction of $8,973,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,314.24. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,102 shares of company stock valued at $21,444,648. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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