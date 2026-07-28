Spotify Technology (SPOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $5.4731 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $501.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $482.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.08. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $748.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $735.00 to $690.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $630.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Key Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained its Overweight rating and $680 price target for Spotify, well above the stock’s recent trading level. The firm’s FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts of $16.64 and $21.61 remain higher than the current-year consensus estimate of $14.51, indicating continued expectations for earnings growth.

KeyCorp maintained its rating and $680 price target for Spotify, well above the stock’s recent trading level. The firm’s FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts of $16.64 and $21.61 remain higher than the current-year consensus estimate of $14.51, indicating continued expectations for earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A recent market recap noted that Spotify shares finished at $494.72 after outperforming the broader market, suggesting favorable near-term trading momentum. Spotify Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

A recent market recap noted that Spotify shares finished at $494.72 after outperforming the broader market, suggesting favorable near-term trading momentum. Neutral Sentiment: An investment opinion characterized Spotify as a potential buy-the-dip opportunity, citing resilient monthly active-user and premium-subscriber growth, geographic diversification and improving monetization. This is supportive of the long-term thesis but represents commentary rather than a new company announcement. Spotify Is a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity

An investment opinion characterized Spotify as a potential buy-the-dip opportunity, citing resilient monthly active-user and premium-subscriber growth, geographic diversification and improving monetization. This is supportive of the long-term thesis but represents commentary rather than a new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp reduced its EPS forecasts across multiple periods: Q2 2026 to $3.78 from $3.82, Q3 to $4.03 from $4.24, Q4 to $4.92 from $5.06, FY2026 to $16.64 from $17.11, and FY2027 to $21.61 from $22.78. The broad-based cuts imply somewhat lower expected profitability and could limit upside despite the firm’s bullish rating.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.86, for a total value of $2,613,954.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,582 shares in the company, valued at $32,497,480.52. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,734.59. The trade was a 84.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,757,553 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 69.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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