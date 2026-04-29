Spotify Technology's (SPOT) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reissued by analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $800.00. Citizens Jmp's price target suggests a potential upside of 36.09% from the stock's current price.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $665.54.

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Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,548,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,756. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $405.00 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.23 and a 200 day moving average of $548.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In other news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue, EPS and MAU growth came in ahead of estimates, supporting the view that core subscription metrics remain healthy. MarketBeat Q1 earnings & call

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue, EPS and MAU growth came in ahead of estimates, supporting the view that core subscription metrics remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: New product/partnership momentum: Spotify expanded into fitness with a global Peloton content deal (1,400+ classes for Premium), which diversifies content and engagement beyond music. That helped attract buyers after the pullback. Bloomberg: Peloton partnership

New product/partnership momentum: Spotify expanded into fitness with a global Peloton content deal (1,400+ classes for Premium), which diversifies content and engagement beyond music. That helped attract buyers after the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive (KeyCorp, Rosenblatt, Barclays kept overweight/buy stances despite trimming targets), creating a floor of institutional support and encouraging dip-buying. Benzinga: analyst moves

Some analysts remain constructive (KeyCorp, Rosenblatt, Barclays kept overweight/buy stances despite trimming targets), creating a floor of institutional support and encouraging dip-buying. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing AI/content policy debate — reports that Spotify has no clear plan to label AI‑generated music raise reputational and product questions, but the near‑term financial impact is uncertain. Digital Trends: AI music labeling

Ongoing AI/content policy debate — reports that Spotify has no clear plan to label AI‑generated music raise reputational and product questions, but the near‑term financial impact is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop is mixed (Fed on hold expectations, yields elevated), which keeps investor risk appetite uneven for growth names like Spotify. Yahoo Finance market update

Macro backdrop is mixed (Fed on hold expectations, yields elevated), which keeps investor risk appetite uneven for growth names like Spotify. Negative Sentiment: Key near‑term headwind — Spotify gave Q2 operating‑income and paid‑subscriber guidance below Street expectations. That guidance triggered the earlier sharp selloff and remains the primary negative catalyst. Reuters: weak Q2 guidance

Key near‑term headwind — Spotify gave Q2 operating‑income and paid‑subscriber guidance below Street expectations. That guidance triggered the earlier sharp selloff and remains the primary negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Ad‑revenue softness and cautious commentary on advertising trends were highlighted on the call and in media coverage — investors worry ad weakness could persist and limit near‑term upside. MarketBeat: ad revenue concerns

Ad‑revenue softness and cautious commentary on advertising trends were highlighted on the call and in media coverage — investors worry ad weakness could persist and limit near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst price‑target cuts and mixed ratings (Cantor Fitzgerald cut to $430/neutral; Pivotal to $400/hold) reinforce downside risk and contributed to volatility. Benzinga: target changes

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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