Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Sprott has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sprott has a payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $169.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.44.

Sprott (NYSE:SII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $80.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.06 million. Sprott had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SII shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprott from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprott from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sprott from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SII

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott's product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

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