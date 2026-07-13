Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Insider Justyn Russell Howard Sells 40,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $61,412.76. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 988,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,911. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.33 million. Sprout Social has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,784 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,496 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.88.

View Our Latest Report on SPT

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social NASDAQ: SPT is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social's platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company's product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

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