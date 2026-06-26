Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.0769.

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $885,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,149,159.20. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $161,398,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $121,906,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,014 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,753 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $81,557,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 3.9%

SFM opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $171.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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