Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading 6.7% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.98 and last traded at $94.28. Approximately 554,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,636,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 3.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,954.04. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 426 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $33,449.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,293.40. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading

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