SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Cut to Hold at Rothschild & Co Redburn

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Rothschild & Co Redburn from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the software maker's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPSC. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPS Commerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lowered SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.91.

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SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 12.42%.SPS Commerce's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $785,105.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,657.06. This trade represents a 15.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Thingelstad sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $132,844.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,539.36. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,102 shares of company stock worth $1,425,328. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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