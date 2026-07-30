SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.840-4.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $788.4 million-$793.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $797.6 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.230 EPS.

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SPS Commerce Trading Down 5.1%

SPSC traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.83. 527,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,214. The firm's fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $197.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.46 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.SPS Commerce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.840-4.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company's stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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