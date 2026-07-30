SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $196.3 million-$198.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.4 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.840-4.930 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPSC. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded SPS Commerce from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded SPS Commerce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.82.

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SPS Commerce Trading Down 5.1%

SPS Commerce stock traded down $3.57 on Thursday, reaching $65.83. 527,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,214. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.56. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $197.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.46 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.43%. SPS Commerce has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.840-4.930 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company's stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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