SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.750-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

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SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.93. The stock had a trading volume of 878,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,183. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $134.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.89 and a 200-day moving average of $211.50.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 10.77%.The company had revenue of $566.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $558.55 million. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded SPX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SPX Technologies from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPX Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

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