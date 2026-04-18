SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

SPXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial upgraded SPX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SPX Technologies from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Stock Up 4.3%

SPX Technologies stock opened at $224.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $215.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.58. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $122.61 and a fifty-two week high of $246.68.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 10.77%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,494,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000,000 after acquiring an additional 722,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,298,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $989,649,000 after acquiring an additional 232,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,092,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

Further Reading

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