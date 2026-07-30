SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.200-8.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

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SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $11.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.16. The company had a trading volume of 728,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,740. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $179.17 and a 12 month high of $251.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $224.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.18 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 10.76%.SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPXC

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company's stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 25,370 shares of the company's stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company's stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company's stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

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