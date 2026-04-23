SPX Technologies (SPXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $558.5510 million for the quarter. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.000 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 10.77%.The company had revenue of $637.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SPX Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.38. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $126.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised SPX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut SPX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SPX Technologies from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPX Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,859 shares of the company's stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company's stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

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