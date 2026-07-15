SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSII - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.55. SS Innovations International shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 11,826 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SS Innovations International in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS Innovations International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SS Innovations International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSII

SS Innovations International Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04 and a beta of -1.96.

SS Innovations International (NASDAQ:SSII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SS Innovations International had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS Innovations International during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SS Innovations International in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SS Innovations International during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS Innovations International during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

About SS Innovations International

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc develops and manufactures medical surgical devices. The company has a research agreement with the University of Central Florida to develop navigation and control technologies with applications in medical robotics. The company was formerly known as AVRA Surgical Microsystems, Inc and changed its name to AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc in November 2015. AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

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