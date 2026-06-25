SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.1250.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

Insider Activity

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $242,846,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $220,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 503.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock worth $111,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $89,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $65.95 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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