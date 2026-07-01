SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.40 and last traded at $62.05, with a volume of 2073037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $448,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $242,846,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 503.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,261,559 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $111,976,000 after buying an additional 1,052,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $89,281,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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