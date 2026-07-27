SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives "Buy" Rating from DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. DA Davidson's target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.66% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.25.

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SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

SSNC stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $75.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 516,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,390. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.40 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 137,301 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,664,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 86,606 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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