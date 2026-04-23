SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.06. 3,315,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,362. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 12.70%.SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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