STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $90.5890 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 119.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts: Sign Up

STAAR Surgical Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAA. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.94.

Read Our Latest Report on STAA

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 451,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 914,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 284,073 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider STAAR Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and STAAR Surgical wasn't on the list.

While STAAR Surgical currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here