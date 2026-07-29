Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0750) per share and revenue of $10.84 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.34 million. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 6.25%.

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Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

Stabilis Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. 1,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,844. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.19 million, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of -0.32. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLNG

Insider Buying and Selling at Stabilis Solutions

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $29,175.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 69,839 shares in the company, valued at $271,673.71. The trade was a 12.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 9,667 shares of company stock valued at $37,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stabilis Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,523 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 37.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company's stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions NASDAQ: SLNG is a U.S.-based marketer and distributor of cryogenic liquid products and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company operates a nationwide network of terminals and bulk delivery assets, supplying industrial gases such as liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty products including carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Stabilis Solutions serves a broad array of end markets—from food and beverage processing to environmental applications and power generation—by ensuring a reliable chain of custody from production to point of use.

In addition to its cryogenic gas portfolio, Stabilis Solutions has developed a growing LNG business, providing clean-fuel solutions for heavy-duty transportation and on-site energy needs.

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