Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Stag Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Stag Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 152.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

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Stag Industrial Stock Performance

Stag Industrial stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.20. 140,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $224.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.04 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 28.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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