Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.030-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STGW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stagwell from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stagwell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stagwell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stagwell from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Stock Performance

NASDAQ STGW opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Stagwell had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 0.64%.Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 2,163,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,069,291.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,085.56. This represents a 99.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,034,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,445,741.20. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 276,843 shares of the company's stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 168,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company's stock.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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