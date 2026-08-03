Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,330

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,270 to GBX 2,330 in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.00% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,230 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,130 price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, May 18th. Shore Capital Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,450 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,278.

Get Standard Chartered alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on STAN

Standard Chartered Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 2,219 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 1,285 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,254. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,048.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,861.65.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures. It offers retail products, such as deposits, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advice; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Standard Chartered, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Standard Chartered wasn't on the list.

While Standard Chartered currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here