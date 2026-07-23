Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Standex International has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standex International to earn $9.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get Standex International alerts: Sign Up

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.63. The stock had a trading volume of 115,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,969. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $158.63 and a fifty-two week high of $363.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $299.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.27.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.16 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 11.18%.The company's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,010 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Standex International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,928 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 902.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Standex International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Standex International wasn't on the list.

While Standex International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here