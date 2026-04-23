Standex International (SXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $226.5910 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $221.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.22 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $277.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $260.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.87. Standex International has a 1 year low of $133.41 and a 1 year high of $284.71.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Standex International's dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, Director Andy L. Nemeth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $245.00 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,555. This represents a 30.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vineet Kshirsagar sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.10, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,208,684.70. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,063 shares of company stock worth $4,114,860 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Standex International by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Standex International by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $298.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SXI

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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