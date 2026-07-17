Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.4444.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 3.8%

SWK stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.16. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is presently 136.07%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,856,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $954,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,898,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $735,239,000 after buying an additional 101,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $638,438,000 after buying an additional 215,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,976,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $353,618,000 after acquiring an additional 92,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $299,646,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stanley Black & Decker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stanley Black & Decker wasn't on the list.

While Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here