Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from a hold (c) rating to a hold (c+) rating. The stock traded as high as $97.86 and last traded at $97.6070, with a volume of 95463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.58.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $90.22.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,961,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $126,909,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,996.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,191,540 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,995 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 765,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,886,000 after purchasing an additional 669,956 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.36. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is currently 80.98%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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