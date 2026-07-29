Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.44.

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Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.93. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,328,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $247,270,000 after acquiring an additional 294,887 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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