Stantec (STN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $1.2624 billion for the quarter. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.92%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stantec Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.99. Stantec has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $114.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Stantec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1,504.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

About Stantec

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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