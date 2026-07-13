Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Lowered to C$120.00 at National Bank Financial

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$143.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 22.84% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$160.00 to C$137.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$175.00 to C$154.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD cut their target price on Stantec from C$158.00 to C$132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and cut their target price for the company from C$157.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$146.00.

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Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$97.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 202,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,808. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$94.79 and a 1-year high of C$160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$119.33. The company has a market cap of C$11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stantec had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In other news, Director Douglas Keith Ammerman bought 681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$97.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,629.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$4,159,374.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Clayton Bock purchased 1,485 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$94.85 per share, with a total value of C$140,852.25. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,895 shares in the company, valued at C$464,290.75. This trade represents a 43.55% increase in their position. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today's communities transcend geographic borders.

Further Reading

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