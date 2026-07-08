Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Brady Brewer Sells 2,229 Shares

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brady Brewer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $154,795.53.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49.

On Friday, April 17th, Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00.

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Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.87. 7,026,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,457,545. The company's 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $108.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,650,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,637,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $553,201,000 after buying an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

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About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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