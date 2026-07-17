State Street (NYSE:STT) Receives Hold Rating from Truist Financial

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $191.00 target price on the asset manager's stock, up from their prior target price of $176.00. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STT. Evercore set a $186.00 price target on State Street and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.66.

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State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $183.01 on Friday. State Street has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $192.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.83.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. State Street's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,600.58. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,553 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $2,260,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 255,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,693,789.20. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,583. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regents of The University of California boosted its holdings in State Street by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Regents of The University of California now owns 8,706,195 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,483,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $178,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,559,546 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $588,227,000 after buying an additional 1,074,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,217,802 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $141,277,000 after buying an additional 880,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

State Street News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Further Reading

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