State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $155.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the asset manager's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on State Street from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.72.

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State Street Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $185.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. State Street has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $192.51. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $165.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.47%.The firm's revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that State Street will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,697,600.58. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W. Bradford Hu sold 9,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $1,431,084.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,403.20. This represents a 13.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,583. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Tema ETFs LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 7.5% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 10,079 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,637 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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