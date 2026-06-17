Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.510-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of STLD traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.13. 1,131,519 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,077. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $288.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.22%.Steel Dynamics's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $190.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $235.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James Stanley Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.70, for a total value of $2,687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 102,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,632,301.90. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Cornew sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,038,206.13. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,227 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $332,985,000 after purchasing an additional 116,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,012 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $244,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,702 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $221,760,000 after purchasing an additional 249,442 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,212,587 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $205,473,000 after purchasing an additional 265,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,947 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $131,715,000 after purchasing an additional 264,827 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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