Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the basic materials company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $227.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.27.

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Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 199,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.85 and a 200-day moving average of $209.92. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $288.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP James Stanley Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.70, for a total value of $2,687,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 102,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,632,301.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total value of $538,453.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,699,759.98. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,226. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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