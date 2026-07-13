Steel Dynamics (STLD) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to announce earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $5.5703 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steel Dynamics to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $228.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.00 and a 200-day moving average of $206.96. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $288.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $227.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $293.00 to $291.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Cornew sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,038,206.13. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total value of $538,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,759.98. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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