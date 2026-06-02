Stephanie Disher Sells 25,652 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Stock

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) CEO Stephanie Disher sold 25,652 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,160,753.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 363,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,426,836. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

ATMU traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 960,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the company's stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the company's stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company's stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

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