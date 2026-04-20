Stephen Chunping Chang Sells 14,884 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $513,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 635,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,919,507.47. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Stephen Chunping Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Stephen Chunping Chang sold 5,594 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $178,448.60.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $6.02 on Monday, reaching $39.90. 2,474,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AOSL

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

Further Reading

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