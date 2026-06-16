Stephens Increases CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $155.00

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Stephens' target price indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Get CommVault Systems alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. CommVault Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,560 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $479,256.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,485.70. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 19,396 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,046,084.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,269,119.73. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 55,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,748,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 62.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 291 shares of the software maker's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,153 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CommVault Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CommVault Systems wasn't on the list.

While CommVault Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here