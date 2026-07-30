Stephens Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Price

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Stephens' target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monro Muffler Brake from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Monro Muffler Brake from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monro Muffler Brake has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Monro Muffler Brake alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MNRO

Monro Muffler Brake Stock Down 22.9%

Monro Muffler Brake stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Monro Muffler Brake has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $414.38 million, a PE ratio of 663.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Monro Muffler Brake had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.19%.The firm had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $286.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro Muffler Brake will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,222 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro Muffler Brake by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,075 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 68,862 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 85.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Monro Muffler Brake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro Muffler Brake NASDAQ: MNRO is a leading provider of undercar repair and maintenance services for light vehicles in the United States. The company's core offerings include brake systems, exhaust systems, steering and suspension repairs, tire sales and service, oil and lube changes, wheel alignment, multi-point inspections, and state vehicle inspections. Monro serves both retail customers and fleet accounts, focusing on fast, reliable service and preventive maintenance to help extend vehicle life and safety.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro was originally founded in 1957 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monro Muffler Brake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monro Muffler Brake wasn't on the list.

While Monro Muffler Brake currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here