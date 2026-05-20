Stephens Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $225.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stephens from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the construction company's stock. Stephens' target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research raised Eagle Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $227.00.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.6%

EXP stock opened at $199.79 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $171.99 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.99 and a 200 day moving average of $210.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $479.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $451.99 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. Eagle Materials's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Eagle Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,185,248 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,427 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $118,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 615,250 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $143,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,380 shares of the construction company's stock worth $124,532,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 511,372 shares of the construction company's stock worth $119,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eagle Materials this week:

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc NYSE: EXP is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company's primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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