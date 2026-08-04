Stephens Raises Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $18.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stephens from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Stephens' price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRGY. Wall Street Zen lowered Crescent Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Mizuho raised Crescent Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Crescent Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crescent Energy to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.67.

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Crescent Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. Crescent Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,905 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,986 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 303.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,712 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Crescent Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Crescent Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: Crescent posted adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, above the $0.59 analyst consensus and up from $0.43 a year earlier. Revenue rose 55.3% year over year to $1.39 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.26 billion. Crescent Energy Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Crescent posted adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, above the $0.59 analyst consensus and up from $0.43 a year earlier. Revenue rose 55.3% year over year to $1.39 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.26 billion. Positive Sentiment: Higher outlook and operating performance: The company reported record operating results and raised guidance, signaling improved expectations for future production and financial performance. Management also highlighted efforts to strengthen the balance sheet, which could support investor confidence. Crescent Energy Boosts Guidance and Strengthens Balance Sheet

The company reported record operating results and raised guidance, signaling improved expectations for future production and financial performance. Management also highlighted efforts to strengthen the balance sheet, which could support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Dividend announced: Crescent declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 17. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 4.2%, adding income appeal for investors. Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record August 17. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 4.2%, adding income appeal for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Investor focus shifts to management commentary: Crescent’s Q2 conference call is scheduled for August 4, where investors may seek additional details on the raised guidance, commodity-price assumptions, production expectations and debt reduction plans. Crescent Energy Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Crescent’s Q2 conference call is scheduled for August 4, where investors may seek additional details on the raised guidance, commodity-price assumptions, production expectations and debt reduction plans. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and liquidity remain concerns: Despite the adjusted earnings beat, the company reported a negative net margin of 7.47%. Its debt-to-equity ratio was 1.12 and its quick and current ratios were both 0.57, leaving investors attentive to leverage, cash flow and balance-sheet execution.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Co NYSE: CRGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in North America. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company's core business activities include the identification and appraisal of prospective acreage, the design and execution of drilling and completion programs, and the ongoing operation and optimization of producing wells. Crescent Energy's integrated approach emphasizes capital efficiency, reservoir quality and operational reliability to support sustainable cash flow generation over the commodity cycle.

Crescent Energy's operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Delaware Basin's stacked pay intervals.

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