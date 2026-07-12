Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $720.6667.

Several analysts recently commented on STRL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $24.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $682.29. The stock had a trading volume of 408,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,322. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.83. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $1,005.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $811.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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