Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Sterling Infrastructure stock on May 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 5.6%

NASDAQ STRL opened at $842.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $649.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.57. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 target price on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Report on STRL

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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