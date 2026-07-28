Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Down 12.2% - Here's Why

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $562.97 and last traded at $556.9570. Approximately 106,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 607,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $634.63.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $780.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.33.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,985,656. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 100.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 60 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NFSG Corp raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 578.6% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 95 shares of the construction company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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