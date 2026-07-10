Steve Wadey Buys 33 Shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 33 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 463 per share, for a total transaction of £152.79.

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Steve Wadey sold 37,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 435, for a total transaction of £161,902.65.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Steve Wadey sold 118,534 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429, for a total value of £508,510.86.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 31 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 479 per share, for a total transaction of £148.49.

On Monday, May 11th, Steve Wadey acquired 36 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 per share, with a total value of £149.40.

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QinetiQ Group Price Performance

QQ stock traded down GBX 5 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 462.60. 1,965,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 450.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 473.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.33. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 491.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 31.50 earnings per share for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 5.59%.The company had revenue of GBX 192.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 earnings per share for the current year.

QinetiQ Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 487 target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 5,690 to GBX 6,050 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,921.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

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