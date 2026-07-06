Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.1250.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

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Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $39.92 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $653.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Steven Madden's dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $25,900.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at $322,038.29. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,574,848. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $4,201,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $17,575,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 142,647 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 81,922 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,057,465 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $44,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102,455 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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