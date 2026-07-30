Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $665.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.Steven Madden's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Steven Madden updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Steven Madden's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: Steven Madden delivered strong Q2 results, with revenue up 19.1% to $665.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS more than doubling to $0.44. Excluding Kurt Geiger, revenue still increased 11.2%.

Steven Madden delivered strong Q2 results, with revenue up 19.1% to $665.9 million and adjusted diluted EPS more than doubling to $0.44. Excluding Kurt Geiger, revenue still increased 11.2%. Positive Sentiment: The Steve Madden brand gained momentum, with global comparable sales up 9%, U.S. comps up 17%, and online searches rising 71%. Management raised its full-year revenue growth expectations for the Steve Madden brand to the high-single digits, while Dolce Vita’s outlook also increased to high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth.

The Steve Madden brand gained momentum, with global comparable sales up 9%, U.S. comps up 17%, and online searches rising 71%. Management raised its full-year revenue growth expectations for the Steve Madden brand to the high-single digits, while Dolce Vita’s outlook also increased to high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth. Positive Sentiment: Branded wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses performed well, supported by strong sell-throughs, reorders, and growth in handbags. Steve Madden handbags rose about 30% overall in Q2, while U.S. full-price stores and e-commerce increased 16% and 20%, respectively.

Branded wholesale and direct-to-consumer businesses performed well, supported by strong sell-throughs, reorders, and growth in handbags. Steve Madden handbags rose about 30% overall in Q2, while U.S. full-price stores and e-commerce increased 16% and 20%, respectively. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 outlook, now projecting revenue growth of 11%–13% and diluted EPS of $2.05–$2.15, compared with prior guidance of 10%–12% revenue growth and $2.00–$2.10 EPS.

The company raised its 2026 outlook, now projecting revenue growth of 11%–13% and diluted EPS of $2.05–$2.15, compared with prior guidance of 10%–12% revenue growth and $2.00–$2.10 EPS. Negative Sentiment: Management expects less gross-margin expansion in the second half as it laps price increases and Kurt Geiger acquisition benefits, while higher freight, supplier costs, and tariffs are expected to reduce earnings by an additional $0.06. Private-label wholesale remains a pressure point and is projected to decline in the mid- to high-teens for the year.

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Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $46.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 978,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,826. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The stock's 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In related news, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $230,276.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,848. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $25,900.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $322,038.29. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,451,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $33,319,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $58,198,000 after acquiring an additional 814,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1,170.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,049 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 568,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,208 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 528,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Steven Madden

Key Headlines Impacting Steven Madden

Here are the key news stories impacting Steven Madden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Steven Madden reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.44 , exceeding the $0.33 consensus estimate and more than doubling the $0.20 earned in the year-ago quarter. Steven Madden Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Steven Madden reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $0.33 consensus estimate and more than doubling the $0.20 earned in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $665.9 million , beating expectations by roughly $27.5 million and increasing 19.1% from the prior year. The combination of strong sales growth and earnings outperformance was the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Steven Madden Non-GAAP EPS and Revenue Beat Estimates

Revenue reached , beating expectations by roughly $27.5 million and increasing 19.1% from the prior year. The combination of strong sales growth and earnings outperformance was the primary catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Management characterized the quarter as a strong rebound and updated its full-year outlook, signaling continued confidence in the business. The earnings call provided additional detail on the results and forward strategy. Steven Madden Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management characterized the quarter as a strong rebound and updated its full-year outlook, signaling continued confidence in the business. The earnings call provided additional detail on the results and forward strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $2.8 billion is broadly consistent with analyst expectations, limiting the potential for an additional forecast-driven boost.

Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately is broadly consistent with analyst expectations, limiting the potential for an additional forecast-driven boost. Negative Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance of $2.05–$2.15 has a midpoint of $2.10, slightly below the roughly $2.12 consensus estimate. This could temper enthusiasm if investors view the strong quarter as already reflected in the stock’s valuation.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Further Reading

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