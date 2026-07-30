Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $47.38 and last traded at $47.7630, with a volume of 1487742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The company had revenue of $665.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Steven Madden's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS.

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Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Steven Madden's payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Steven Madden News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Steven Madden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat estimates: Adjusted earnings per share rose to $0.44 from $0.20 a year earlier, surpassing the $0.33 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 19.1% year over year to approximately $665.9 million, exceeding expectations of $635.4 million. Steven Madden Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Adjusted earnings per share rose to $0.44 from $0.20 a year earlier, surpassing the $0.33 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 19.1% year over year to approximately $665.9 million, exceeding expectations of $635.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Margin recovery supported the quarter: Management highlighted a rebound in profitability alongside strong top-line growth, helping reinforce the view that the company’s operating performance is improving. Steve Madden Is on the Upswing as Company Delivers Strong Q2

Management highlighted a rebound in profitability alongside strong top-line growth, helping reinforce the view that the company’s operating performance is improving. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains firm: Needham reiterated its Buy rating and maintained a $52 price target, citing the quarterly beat and margin recovery. The target implies additional upside from recent trading levels. Steven Madden Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Needham reiterated its Buy rating and maintained a $52 price target, citing the quarterly beat and margin recovery. The target implies additional upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year outlook was updated: Steven Madden forecast fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.05 to $2.15 and revenue of roughly $2.8 billion. The revenue outlook is broadly in line with consensus, while the midpoint of the EPS range is modestly below the $2.12 analyst estimate, limiting the potential upside from guidance alone. Steve Madden Boosts Outlook Amid Strong Quarterly Rebound

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOO

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,848. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $25,900.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at $322,038.29. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock valued at $276,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock's fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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